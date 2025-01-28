Influencer and musician Dank Demoss is citing discrimination after a driver denied her service due to her weight.

The self-proclaimed "phat queen" took to social media last week to document her experience, where she can be seen conversing with a Lyft driver named Abraham who refused to let her into his car due to his fear that she was too heavy.

Although the driver assured her she would not be charged and that he is cancelling the ride, she continued to dig, telling the driver that she never has this problem in other vehicles due to her weight. In the video, that has since gone viral, Demoss can be heard telling the driver how she can fit in her best friend's Mercedes Benz that was "newer than his" just fine. That said, the driver didn't budge, maintaining that he has "Very tired tires" and she should "Order Uber XL."

"This MF said I can't fit his car so he gotta cancel my ride!" Demoss wrote in the video originally captured on January 19.

The rapper also added a caption that read: "Am I wrong? @Lyft what y'all got to say about this y'all driver discriminated against me...I just feel like y'all treat big people like s**t like we don't belong here."

"So you telling me I can't get in the Lyft because I can't fit in your car?" the Detroit influencer asked.

"Yeah, you need to order a bigger car," he explained. "To be very specific with you, I have very tired tires," the driver said, whose car can be heard rumbling while in park.

As the influencer continues to cite discrimination, fans in the comment section couldn't be too sure, arguing that his car did in fact sound problematic, adding that they would have cancelled as well.

"Baby he worried about his suspension," one fan wrote in the comment thread. "I personally don't think he wanted to be offensive... I'm sorry she experienced this but this is NOT a lawsuit," a second added. "His car sound like a lawnmower anyways," a third poked. "As a plus size female we know what it is it's time to slim down," a fourth added.

On Monday, January 27, Demoss took to social media announcing that she's moving forward with a lawsuit related to the incident, snapping a photo alongside who appear to be two attorneys.

"IF ION STAND FOR SOMETHING ILL FALL FOR ANYTHING," she wrote in the trending post. "THANK YOU TO MY LAWYERS MARKO & ZACH RUNYAN! FIGHTING FOR MY COMMUNITY MY PEOPLE AND MAKING CHANGE TO THE WORLD NOT JUST FOR ME BUT EVERYONE. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM AND ALL THE SUPPORT IM GETTING," she concluded.

The post quickly gained traction, but fans still appear to be on the fence about whether her decision to sue was the right choice. Some say the man was honest, and not rude, in the need to preserve his vehicle because Lyft doesn't cover damage, while others maintain that she should "get her coin."

Dank Demoss, a.k.a Big Dank, is a musician and influencer from Detroit, Michigan, reportedly known for authentic and unapologetic approach in music, per SXSW.