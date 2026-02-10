Prince Harry is said to be planning a strategic move to mend his relationship with his estranged brother, Prince William, as the Prince of Wales takes steps to become king.

Harry, 41, is believed to have secretly worked out a plan, which a source has termed a " carefully timed diplomacy mission and battle plan" to end the dispute between the brothers, reports Radar Online.

The Duke of Sussex's idea is expected to align with the Invictus Games next year in Birmingham, which could be the first public occasion for the siblings to greet each other since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

According to a palace staff member, the event might be an "olive branch moment something symbolic but safe, under the banner of a cause everyone can support."

The same palace aide continued that if the pair of brothers were to be seen together, the royal family would, in effect, be communicating that they were getting over the past bad relations that have troubled them recently.

The relationship between Harry and William has been tense ever since Harry got married to Meghan Markle in 2018 and the couple subsequently moved to California.

One royal source remarked that there is no indication from William's side that he is willing to reopen that door.

"He's deeply protective of his family and feels that too much damage was done in public for things to simply be smoothed over."

The source added that William's caution is not stubbornness but a desire to avoid further public emotional fallout.

Harry Willing to Make the First Move

Sources suggest Harry recognizes the stalemate cannot continue indefinitely.

Another insider explained to Radar, "Harry seems to realize that one of them has to blink, and he's willing to be that person. He knows the clock is ticking – William's role is evolving, the monarchy is changing – and it's in everyone's interest to lower the temperature before the weight of the Crown shifts again."

The source noted that Harry's recent communications with his father, King Charles III, reflect a broader effort to extend an olive branch to the family.

"Harry's approach now is about quiet signaling rather than grand statements. He wants to show he can be part of the fold again without stirring the pot – reminding the family, and the public, that he can support the institution in his own way," a palace insider added.

The insider explained that the work is slow and that the two are taking small steps to win back each other's trust, per PEOPLE, and without their finding out. William is less accessible, the source said, but Harry still believes that if he is "consistent, " the "ice" between them will eventually "melt."

Cancer-stricken King Charles III, 77, has also tried to mend fences. The monarch and Harry had tea at Clarence House last year and, according to the aides, this meeting was "a respectful" and "cautious reset."

A royal commentator suggested that Charles may now be more open to understanding Harry's perspective.

"In private, he may acknowledge that father and son have both made mistakes, but he's old enough – and wise enough now – to see how his own choices shaped Harry's sense of isolation," the commentator said. The source noted that Charles appears to be seeking a measure of peace before it's too late.