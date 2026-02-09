The attorney for Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. said Monday that his client "maintains his innocence" as the 22-year-old edge rusher faces five felony charges following his arrest near Miami on Saturday night.

Attorney Jacob Nunez released a statement to The Associated Press saying his team looks forward to working with the State Attorney's office to fully investigate the case. Nunez said Pearce "urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story."

The attorney added that he plans to "vigorously" defend Pearce and expressed confidence that the first-round pick will continue making positive contributions to his team and community. Nunez declined further comment beyond the statement.

Pearce was arrested Saturday in Doral, Florida, after police responded to what they described as a domestic dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, according to KVUE. Jackson told police that she and Pearce dated for about three years but had recently ended their relationship. She said she had blocked his phone number to avoid contact, but Pearce used an alternate number to continue texting her through Friday and into Saturday morning.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by ESPN, Pearce faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.

Authorities said Pearce struck a police officer in the knee with his SUV while trying to flee the scene, then crashed his vehicle at an intersection after a police chase. He ran from the crash site on foot before officers caught up to him, CBS News reported.

Pearce was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday evening and posted bond of $20,500 on Sunday. A judge issued a pre-trial stay-away order requiring him to have no contact with Jackson.

The Falcons released a brief statement Saturday acknowledging the incident. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time," the team said.

Pearce had a standout rookie season after the Falcons selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He led all rookies with 10.5 sacks and finished third in voting for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Pearce and Jackson's relationship began when both were at the University of Tennessee, and Jackson sat beside him at the 2025 NFL Draft, as per the New York Times.