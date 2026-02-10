Wendy Williams may see a possible path back to daytime television following the cancellation of Sherri Shepherd's show, though sources say a return remains unlikely.

The end of Shepherd's program has reportedly reignited hope for the former talk-show host, who has long dreamed of reclaiming her daytime TV time slot.

A longtime confidant told Rob Shuter's Substack, "Wendy misses being on TV more than anything. She still thinks of that hour as hers."

Those familiar with the situation say there are no immediate plans for Williams to resume broadcasting.

A network source was clear: "There is zero plan to bring Wendy back to daytime TV. That chapter is closed. Permanently."

Williams reportedly never fully forgave Shepherd for taking over her former slot after "The Wendy Williams Show" ended.

One insider explained, "In Wendy's mind, that seat was borrowed — not inherited. She felt replaced, not relieved."

The tension between the two shows ran deep enough that Williams avoided visiting Chelsea Studios in New York, where Shepherd taped. "Wendy wouldn't drive down that block. It was too painful. Too symbolic," a source said.

Now that Shepherd's show has officially ended, Williams is said to be following developments quietly.

A friend explained, "She thinks, 'If Sherri couldn't keep it, maybe they'll come back to me.' But that's wishful thinking." For Williams, television has long been central to her identity. "TV was Wendy's oxygen. And losing it broke her heart," one source noted.

Williams is also navigating significant personal challenges, including the recent death of her father, Thomas Williams Sr., at age 94.

Health Updates and Legal Battles

Williams' legal team has also addressed her medical condition, which has been central to her conservatorship.

In December 2025, her lawyer Joe Tacopina told ABC News' "Nightline" that a neurologist specializing in Alzheimer's disease, Dr. Samuel E. Gandy, evaluated Williams and disagreed with a prior diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Tacopina stated, "Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia," and attributed her cognitive struggles to alcohol use. He added that since Williams "does not drink alcohol," she could potentially exit her court-appointed conservatorship "by year's end."