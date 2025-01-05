En español

Mexican actress Salma Hayek gave a masterclass in supporting women and Latinas when she shared a heartfelt moment with Selena Gomez on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

While the interaction was already meaningful, it gained even more significance given the criticism Selena has faced from some Mexican and Latino audiences. Salma's gesture proved that kindness and strength can go hand in hand, and she practices what she preaches.

What happened between Salma and Selena?

The touching moment took place during Variety's red-carpet interviews. Salma, microphone in hand, was about to step onto the platform for her segment when the interviewer noticed Selena.

The two greeted each other warmly—with an air kiss to avoid smudging their makeup and a gentle hug. The reporter then suggested Selena join Salma for a joint interview, but Salma made an admirable decision. She handed the microphone to Selena and said, "No, do it with her. Let her have her moment."

The gesture brought Selena to tears. She later shared that Salma had been her father's celebrity crush, adding to the emotion of the moment. The brief interaction quickly went viral on social media.

Selena Gomez tears up after a sweet interaction with Salma Hayek. https://t.co/MYdYslreH8 pic.twitter.com/xlPnLonGW1 — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2025

"I love her. She's my inspiration," Selena said during the interview.

In an industry where the spotlight is fiercely competitive, Salma showed what it means to step aside and let another Latina shine. The two actresses already shared a bond, having posed together at the Toronto International Film Festival in October and supported various causes for women in Hollywood and Latino artists.

Salma's gesture also reminded fans of the controversy sparked by Eugenio Derbez's criticism of Selena's performance in 'Emilia Pérez' and his later apology.

Social media reactions

The touching moment was soon overshadowed when Selena's 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, joined her interview. Their playful interruption lightened the mood and likely helped Selena, who appeared nervous.

Despite the shift, Salma's act of kindness didn't go unnoticed online. The interaction sparked viral memes and heartfelt comments celebrating the bond between Latinas.

"Mi gente Latino!" read one popular post, capturing the pride and excitement fans felt watching two Latina stars support each other.

SELENA GOMEZ Y SALMA HAYEK pic.twitter.com/3q4zOV2dz9 — s (@sgrarees) January 6, 2025