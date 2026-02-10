Reports say Brooklyn Beckham has severed ties with a majority of his longtime friends and family.

Ex-friends and family are left wondering who they can trust as he makes life with his wife Nicola Peltz the center of his world.

The eldest Beckham son, 26, shot to a new level of fame last month when he publicly accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of "controlling the narrative" of his life in a very long Instagram Stories post.

A source has revealed to The Sun that Brooklyn hasn't been spotted with any of his London friends for over five years, which is a sign of his changed loyalties since marrying Peltz in 2022.

Those closest to him were also noticeably absent from the couple's vow renewal at Nicola's family estate in New York last August.

Instead, the newlyweds celebrated with Nicola's inner circle, including Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody, the report said.

Old Friendships Fracture

Anais Gallagher, daughter of Oasis star Noel Gallagher, reportedly felt "really blindsided" when she realized she had been blocked by Brooklyn.

The two had been close before his marriage, sharing what sources described as an "incredibly close" and "flirty" bond. However, tensions reportedly arose after Anais criticized Brooklyn's widely panned photography book as "offensive."

A source told The Sun, "If you've ever crossed him, he won't forget — and as the war with his parents drags on, he's taking note on who has his back and who clearly doesn't."

Similarly, Rocco Ritchie, who grew up alongside Brooklyn and Jack Ramsay, was left out of the 2025 vow renewal celebrations despite attending the 2022 wedding.

In 2017, Brooklyn described both Rocco and Jack as friends he had "known ... since I was very young." But insiders say "there's now been a real shutdown" between him and his old UK friends. "It's like the marriage to Nicola meant he started a whole new life with new people around him," the source added.

Ramsay Siblings and Selena Gomez Affected

Jack and Holly Ramsay are reportedly no longer on speaking terms with Brooklyn. He is said to have skipped Holly's winter wedding to Adam Peaty in December 2025, even though the rest of the Beckham family attended.

A source told the outlet, "David and Victoria see Gordon and Tana almost as family ... Brooklyn doesn't appear to see many of his friends he hung out with before Nicola anymore and that is very sad."

Selena Gomez, who once joked about being in a "throuple" with Brooklyn and Nicola, also appears to have been cut off. Sources indicate that the breakup left Gomez feeling betrayed, although Peltz reportedly missed Selena's wedding due to "strict preparation" for a new role. A Daily Mail source noted, "She and Brooklyn wish Selena and Benny all the best."

Some of Brooklyn's former romantic partners, including Afton McKeith and Tallia Storm, have shared thoughts on his distancing from friends and family.

According to Hello! Magazine, McKeith noted Brooklyn "felt as though the world was constantly waiting for him to muck up" and suggested his parents could have "protected him more."

Storm recalled an incident during a charity gala when Victoria Beckham allegedly prevented her from attending, telling The Mirror, "Obviously, Victoria didn't like me or whatever."