Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin is not shutting the door on a possible stint as the lead of "The Bachelor" after winning season 34 of "Dancing With the Stars," saying, "Never say never, I'm in this realm right now where I'm like, never say never."

The 22-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin has been the subject of ongoing fan campaigns and industry chatter about joining the ABC dating franchise ever since his breakout run on "DWTS" last fall. He and professional partner Witney Carson claimed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Nov. 25, almost exactly 10 years after his older sister Bindi won the same title with partner Derek Hough.

Irwin made a recent appearance at the 2026 NFL Honors red carpet in San Francisco on Feb. 5, where he spoke with Access Hollywood about his dating life. He kept things vague, saying there was "not much to report" on the romance front but adding that "everything's great." He also said he considers America a "second home" after his time on "DWTS" and wants to do "so much more" in the country, according to People.

The Bachelor rumors picked up steam during "DWTS" season 34 when Irwin quickly became a fan favorite. A shirtless salsa performance in week three turned him into a full-blown heartthrob, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba saying, "Robert Irwin is all grown up." His pro partner, Carson, playfully tried to shut down Bachelor talk throughout the season, saying "absolutely not" when asked about the idea, which only made Irwin more interested. "I want to do it even more now, now that I know you don't want me to do it," he joked at the time.

Behind the scenes, sources told The Sun during the season that ABC executives had joked about casting Irwin as the next Bachelor, noting they "would actually kill to cast Robert in the role" but felt he was too young, Cosmopolitan reported. Bachelor Nation spoiler source Reality Steve also endorsed the idea, saying Irwin "makes the most sense" given his massive following and likable personality.​

Irwin has confirmed that he is single and has said he is looking for someone with "genuine kindness" who can keep up with his adventurous lifestyle. He has pointed to his late parents' love story as a model for the kind of relationship he hopes to find. Whether that search leads him to a rose ceremony remains to be seen, but Irwin seems open to the possibility, as per Hello Magazine.