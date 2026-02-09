Blake Garrett, a former child actor best known for playing Plug in the 2006 family film "How to Eat Fried Worms," has died at the age of 33.

His mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed his death on Monday, saying that he passed away on Sunday, February 8, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family is still waiting for autopsy results from the medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Carol told the outlet that her son had gone to an emergency room in Oklahoma the week before his death after experiencing intense pain. He was diagnosed with shingles, a viral infection known to cause severe nerve pain. She said she believes Garrett may have tried to manage the pain on his own and that his death could have been a tragic accident, according to Deadline.

His mother also shared that Garrett had been living in Tulsa for the past three years and had turned his life around after achieving sobriety. She described him as having lived a fulfilling life in recent years.

Garrett was born Nolan Blake Garrett on September 14, 1992, in Austin, Texas. He started acting at the age of 8, taking on lead roles in local theater productions such as "Aladdin and His Magical Lamp" and "Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute." His stage work also included performances in "The Wizard of Oz," "Annie," and "Grease."

At just 10 years old, he joined the traveling arena show "Barney's Colorful World International Tour," performing from 2003 to 2004. He also appeared in the 2004 special "Barney's Colorful World, Live!" TMZ reported.

His biggest role came in 2006 when he was cast as Plug in "How to Eat Fried Worms," a film adaptation of Thomas Rockwell's 1973 children's book directed by Bob Dolman. The movie follows a boy named Billy, played by Luke Benward, who bets the school bully Joe, played by Adam Hicks, that he can eat ten worms without getting sick.

"I play the bully's henchman," Garrett told The Oklahoman newspaper in a 2006 interview. "But everybody got along on the set."​

The young cast of the film, which also included Hallie Kate Eisenberg and Alexander Gould, won the Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast in a Feature Film in 2007, as per E! News.