Kendall Jenner's appearance at Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Haute Couture show in Paris on January 27, 2025, has sparked online debate about her runway presence and the distinctive design she showcased.

The supermodel wore a sculptural beige gown featuring a floral corset with exposed boning, Chinoiserie embroidery, exaggerated hips, and a dramatic bow.

Kendall Jenner just walked Schiaparelli couture pic.twitter.com/mTocDBNmog — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) January 27, 2025

The show, held at the historic Petit Palais museum, quickly generated discussion on social media, with critics focusing on both Jenner's modeling skills and the dress itself.

Several commenters suggested that Jenner might be better suited for photo shoots than runway work, with one noting, "her celebrity energy is stronger than her model energy." Others directly criticized her runway presence, describing her as "disengaged."

Ugliest dress ever‼️ — Elsie Bee (@ecbdc5) January 28, 2025

oozing mediocrity — Golden Age Trump (@Probable__Spam) January 28, 2025

Her catwalk is the same as a door. — The current guy (@_currentguy) January 28, 2025

Whats wrong with her hips? Are they implants? — Shonda Jones (@shondaj07) January 27, 2025

cant believe this is one of the highest paid model out there. shes extremely boring and her ability to never serve is insane.@threadreaderapp unroll — JanaNayagan✨ (@imjananayagan) January 28, 2025

The avant-garde Schiaparelli design also drew mixed reactions, with some questioning its aesthetic and wearability.

Despite the criticism, Jenner celebrated the moment on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes content and expressing gratitude to Schiaparelli and creative director Daniel Roseberry.

"Dress of dreams... This entire show took my breath away," she wrote.

The appearance adds to Jenner's ongoing relationship with Schiaparelli. She has previously worn the brand's designs at several events, including the 2024 Academy Museum Gala and the 2023 opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai.

Most recently, she appeared in Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Following the show, Jenner, 29, was spotted in a more casual ensemble, wearing The Row pieces and carrying a suede Hermès Birkin bag.

The model, who recently vacationed with Justin and Hailey Bieber, has not publicly addressed the runway criticism so far.