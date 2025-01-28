50 Cent is in hot water after a photographer claimed he instructed someone from his crew to use an SUV to strike him, knocking him to the ground.

The multi-millionaire rap boss and entrepreneur is currently being called out by Guadalupe De Los Santos, who has allegedly sustained injuries after being knocked off his scooter, per TMZ.

The incident stems back to September 11, when the photographer visited the rapper's book signing to snap footage of the entertainer, located at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Per court documents filed publicly in L.A. Superior court Monday, January 27, the alleged assault went down after the book signing, while riding down the street when 50 Cent's SUV pulled next to him at the red light.

Per De Los Santos, at that moment the vehicle's front passenger door quickly swung open, reportedly striking his left side so hard that he was knocked off his scooter.

The alleged victim claims he hit the pavement, leading to sustained injuries. In addition to injuries to the body, he claims his scooter is now out of service.

Per the outlet, the alleged victim sees no other reason for the door to swing open in that moment except to intentionally hit him, claiming that the Power exec producer ordered someone from his entourage to hit the photographer with the door.

After the alleged incident, the cameraman now has medical bills piling up, in addition to hours missed at work. Per TMZ, Attorney Gloria Allred is set to defend De Los Santos, who is seeking damages for the incident.

50 Cent's legal team has since responded, maintaining that they have yet to be "served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit" filed by Allred.

"However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson's legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law," 50's legal team clapped back.

"Based upon the leaked reports presumably by Ms. Allred, Mr. Jackson is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore," the "In Da Club" rapper's attorney detailed.

50 Cent — well known for his trolling behavior on social media — clapped back as well, joking that Allred won't get "any money" from him, and that he suddenly realized why he "doesn't like lawyers."

In a second post, he penned in the caption: "Gloria you're not gonna get any money from me that way, but if you call me I'll take you to dinner. LOL 😆."