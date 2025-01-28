Rapper Fat Joe became the center of social media attention after attending Saturday night's New York Knicks game against the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden, where he was spotted courtside wearing a deep purple fur ensemble complete with a matching hat.

Fat Joe courtside pic.twitter.com/jvLU8RWkBa — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 26, 2025

The outfit choice quickly drew reactions on X after being shared by the New York Basketball account.

The responses were, shall we say, divisive to say the least.

lol. Fat Joe looks like a plum straight out of the bodega. — Marco Romero (@matrom) January 27, 2025

He brought the whole crew pic.twitter.com/RpXFQM6nZa — Teriyaki (void/acc) (@teriyakiuzumaki) January 27, 2025

Bro thinks he is galactus pic.twitter.com/2tgN9gEnDk — GB (@GratefulBruh) January 27, 2025

T Mobile has a mascot?! — OB (@OhBe_Won) January 26, 2025

Almost sang the "I love you, you love me" song 🧡💙 — The Knicks Recap (@TheKnicksRecap) January 26, 2025

He looks fucking ridiculous — Leon Musk (@BigDro_TAGMG) January 27, 2025

The appearance comes shortly after Fat Joe's recent 'Complex' interview where he expressed his confusion about contemporary hip-hop, particularly noting his struggle to connect with current New York rap music.

In the interview, he contrasted today's sound with hip-hop's diverse history, citing artists like Lauryn Hill, Biz Markie, Eric B. and Rakim, and Nas as examples of the genre's previous variety.

Despite some fans' superstitious concerns about Joe's presence potentially jinxing the team, the Knicks delivered a decisive 143-120 victory over the Kings.

The win helped their position in the Eastern Conference, where they currently sit in third place with a 30-16 record, trailing only the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Joe has not offered any commentary on his plush mauve look while at the game.