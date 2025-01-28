The Paul brothers have announced their plans for an upcoming boxing match — against each other.

Jake Paul revealed via X that the siblings will face off on March 27th, 2025, with the fight to be streamed on Max.

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/r7PO9Q8ExJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2025

The announcement comes after Logan Paul's proposed high-stakes bout with Conor McGregor fell through. That fight, which was planned for Mumbai, India, with a reported $250 million payout, failed to happen due to apparent resistance from UFC executives, according to McGregor's interview with 'The Schmo.'

The announcement follows Jake Paul's heavily criticized November 2024 bout with Mike Tyson, which drew massive viewership on Netflix despite underwhelming fans.

The brothers' boxing credentials remain a point of contention. Jake Paul holds an 11-1 record, with his only loss coming against professional boxer Tommy Fury. His victories include wins over former NBA player Nate Robinson, several MMA fighters, and most recently, the aging Mike Tyson.

Logan Paul's boxing record is more limited, featuring a loss to KSI and a victory over Dillon Danis, along with an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The announcement has been met with skepticism on social media, with fans questioning both the legitimacy of the matchup and the ethics of brothers fighting each other for entertainment.

The Paul brothers, who transitioned from YouTube fame to combat sports, attended Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this month alongside Conor McGregor, highlighting their continued pursuit of mainstream attention and controversy.

Neither have offered additional details on their potential bout.