Kylie Jenner made a striking appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

She wore a bronze halter dress with a plunging neckline and form-fitting silhouette.

The Ludovic de Saint Sernin creation featured a lace-up corset design and mini train, perfectly showcasing the 27-year-old's figure.

The Khy founder kept her styling minimalist, pairing the dramatic gown with only studded earrings and a clear purse. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, allowing the dress to take center stage.

ehind the scenes, Jenner shared Instagram content of herself walking the runway and spending time backstage with model Amelia Gray, where they enjoyed Jenner's Sprinter alcoholic seltzer brand.

This appearance follows several notable fashion moments during her Paris stay. On Tuesday, she wore two distinct looks: first, a Chanel ensemble consisting of a tweed cropped jacket and pleated skirt, accessorized with a silver belt, black vanity case, cross-body purse, pumps, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Later, she changed into a vintage Azzedine Alaïa sheer and velvet leopard dress from the designer's 1991 fall collection for lunch at Bar des Prés.

While Kylie isn't scheduled to model in any shows this week, she previously made her Paris Fashion Week runway debut in October, closing the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris in a strapless ballgown.

Meanwhile, her sister Kendall Jenner recently walked the Schiaparelli runway on Monday, wearing a sculptural nude-colored dress adorned with floral prints.

Read more: Anna Kournikova Resurfaces in a Wheelchair After Two Years

Fans were less appreciative of Kendall's look or the way she had modeled it at the time.