Florence Mirsky, ex-girlfriend of acclaimed producer Scott Storch, was caught red-handed spewing offensive slurs to valet workers during a racist rant in Beverly Hills Tuesday, January 28, prompting a tearful apology.

Mirsky — seen wearing a tiny plaid bodysuit and black beanie — certainly wasn't crying when she approached valet workers in a fiery tirade, calling employees "w*tb*cks" in a fit of rage.

Although the award-winning producer's ex followed the viral clip up with an apology, fans aren't buying the tears for a second, maintaining that she meant "every word she said."

"You're a w*tb*ck!" she exclaimed before any employee even spoke to her in the clip, which was reposted by The Shade Room. "Trump is doing [a] good thing, you guys rape and kill people," she continued to offend. "You guys rape and kill people."

"Take your $50... give me my change," she can be heard ordering the employees behind the valet counter. "I'm rich, you're poor — difference."

One employee who was recording the fiery racist rant responded in an even tone, "You're poor of soul, you're poor of soul." In a brief yet contentious interaction with a recording bystander, Mirsky can be seen teasing, "You wanna record me?! You wanna record me?" while aggressively approaching them.

"I didn't touch you, shut the f**k up. Give me my keys," she darted to a second valet employee.

Hours after the explosive rant, Mirsky took to social media claiming that one worker "grabbed" her rear, prompting her to lash out. According to her, she wanted to "punch him," but considered her child and resorted to lashing out instead.

In an additional reaction video, she tearfully argued that she's "the farthest thing from racist," and shouted that the backlash was affecting her family. "Please enough!" she screamed, in addition to writing in her stories that she loves Mexicans.

"She is lying not one time did she say you touch me in this rant," one fan responded in the comment section. "Nah she meant EVERY word she said," a second argued. "I'm rich you're poor says it all," a third replied. "So you want to apologize to the man who "assaulted" you???? Ok girl," a fourth said in disbelief. "One thing they gonna do is lie and cry! No accountability," a fifth fan said, as another defended the employee, "HE HAD A WHOLE CAMERA RECORDING YOU. HE DID NOT TOUCH YOUR A$S."

Despite the fiery tirade, influencer Florence Mirsky — who has opted to change her profile to private — maintained that she's not racist, but just a "spoiled brat with a dirty mouth."

She said: "Sorry everyone [tearful emoji] I take full accountability but meant nothing I said."