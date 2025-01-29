Miguel Núñez Jr. has spoken out in defense of Black actors dressing as women in Hollywood films, arguing that maybe you're the problem if you see this as an issue.

Núñez defended his role in the comedy/sport film Juwanna Mann (2000) in addition to Martin Lawrence, who played Sheneneh Jenkins and Jamie Foxx, who has taken on female characters for the sake of comedy.

According to the actor, not only are Black men in drag OK in his book, he feels it's only Black actors who are held to a standard in which this is unacceptable. On the contrary, he argues white actors in the film industry aren't deemed "emasculated" in crossdressing characters.

"I hear about this emasculating of men and all of that stuff. We only hear that s**t from n****as period," Núñez began in his rant captured by TMZ. "They [white people] don't come out against each other, I don't get it. I don't get the whole entire argument."

"I did Juwanna Mann and I enjoyed it, it was a h**l of a funny movie. You didn't see anybody come out against Dustin Hoffman when he did Tootsie," he argued, reiterating that white people didn't complain about the role.

"And Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire, those were great movies," he continued. "Martin when he played Sheneneh, Jamie Foxx was my favorite when he did, was it Lips?" he explained, seemingly referring to Foxx's Wanda character from In Living Color. "She was hilarious."

"Those were all comedies, and if you're putting more into that, that means there's something wrong in your life," he emphasized. "That means there is something wrong with you," he said, tapping his head. "I don't see it any other way."

Just days ago, Martin Lawrence weighed into this discussion during an appearance on The Breakfast Club morning show. He maintained that he's comfortable in his manhood and spoke of "humiliation rituals" he calls a bunch of "bulls**t."

"These are strong Black women," Lawrence defended, regarding roles like Sheneneh and Big Momma. "I'm not above playing a character, putting on a dress, whatever because I'm in tune with my manhood. I know who I am, so I don't worry about all that."