The explosive trailer for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta dropped on Thursday, January 30 and fans are gagging.

The Bravo reality show, which returns on March 9, 2025, showcases returning personalities and three newbies, Kenya Moore's explicit photo scandal, and friendship blowups.

Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, wife of former NBA basketball player Charles Oakley, all join the franchise this season. Notably missing from the trailer's introductions was Moore, 54, who was reportedly fired from the show after a revenge porn scandal of her exposing explicit images of Eady without Eady's permission.

A brief clip from the interaction of Moore asking, "So who is this h*e? Brit Eady is her name," while holding up a big poster board played in the teaser.

Actress and returning cast member Drew Sidora, who is in the process of divorcing her husband Ralph Pittman, addresses her working relationship with Dennis McKinley — her cast mate Porsha Williams' ex-fiancé and father of her daughter, Pilar.

In another clip, Williams, who exited the series after its thirteenth season in 2021, is seen having a sit down with her friend Shamea Morton.

Morton, who admitted she had an ectopic pregnancy in the trailer, addresses the "things that have hurt me in the friendship" with Williams. After Williams yawns, Morton asks, "Am I boring you?"

The #RHOA Cast Photo is here! The new season launches on March 9th! pic.twitter.com/ORaoa3ma3C — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 30, 2025

"They're just coming in with grenades," Cynthia Bailey said in a confessional. "Whew, Lord have mercy." Bailey returns to the series after making her debut in 2010, but leaving in 2021.

The teaser ended with Phaedra Parks taking a bite out of a peach. "Juicy," the mother of two says.

In 2017, Parks, 51, was ultimately fired ahead of the show's tenth season following a damaging rumor she circulated about fellow RHOA cast member Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo on March 9 at 8pm EST.