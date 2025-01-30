Will Smith is introducing you back to the "simulation."

The beloved actor and musician dropped the music video to his new single "Beautiful Scars," featuring Big Sean and producer, O. Banga.

"Mr. Anderson & Mr. Smith welcome you back to the simulation [pill emoji] Beautiful Scars music video out now!!" the 56-year-old announced to his Instagram following of over 69 million Thursday, January 30.

In the teaser clip of the video, Smith and Sean, 36, appear in a hazy spin on the classic film, The Matrix, as both are dressed in long, black trench coats and dark shades, featuring highlights of clips including slow-mo moments and dramatic poses.

At the beginning, Big Sean tells Smith how he's "made some awesome career choices," but "there's only one you truly regret... well, maybe two. But we're not going to focus on that one."

The second "regret" seemingly refers to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in March 2022.

"That's messed up," Smith answered.

Although the long-time entertainer opted to limit the comments on the music video announcement, fans were still able to share their thoughts on the new single and nostalgic reference on other platforms. "Man he out here trying to rap, where is I am legend 2?" one fan poked regarding a follow-up to his ground-breaking film, I am Legend (2007).

"Anderson and smith.... I get it [laugh emoji] well played," a second said, drawing a connection. "Surpassed being my favorite actor, musician, and motivators to now just being one of my favorite humans," a third praised. "This is actually dope af," a fourth said. "The collab no one wanted," a fifth added while another fan darted, "Jeeeez... hiphop really is dead!"

While many fans are excited and others are torn, Smith himself appears to be having an exciting time playing with various tricks in production. The Academy Award winning actor wrote, "My big head has something to say," in an Instagram caption Wednesday, January 29 accompanying a video of himself holding his own head spitting rap lyrics.

Smith started his hip hop career back in the 1980s.

Despite various sources attributing his success to hit tracks including "Men in Black" (1997) and "Just The Two of Us" (1998), his track featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff, "Parents Just Don't Understand" gained widespread popularity in 1988.

Meanwhile, the cutting-edge and beloved Matrix franchise went on to receive a plethora of prestigious awards since popping onto the film scene back in 1999.

The Keanu Reeves-led films received top-tier awards including Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Effects Editing, in addition to British Academy Film Awards Best Sound and Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects.

The Matrix is a 1999 sci-fi action film directed by the Wachowskis. It follows Neo, a hacker who learns that the world he lives in is a simulated reality created by machines to enslave humanity. Guided by Morpheus and Trinity, Neo discovers his role as "The One," destined to free… pic.twitter.com/PIK582tQdL — Fukrey (@VikramEns) January 18, 2025

At the beginning of Smith's "Beautiful Scars" music video, a throwback video played of the father of three admitting he turned down the role of Neo.

"I'm not proud of it," Smith said.