Baltimore Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of serious allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with women between 2012 and 2016.

Six massage therapists from Baltimore-area spas have made claims of inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

According to the report (via 'The New York Post'), the alleged incidents occurred at four high-end spas and wellness centers, with two establishments reportedly banning Tucker from returning.

The therapists, many of whom were in their early 20s at the time, described various forms of alleged misconduct during massage sessions. None of the women have filed police reports regarding these allegations.

Tucker has categorically denied all allegations through both a personal statement on X and through his attorneys. In his statement, he emphasized his commitment to professional conduct throughout his career and stated he has never received complaints or been banned from any establishment.

His lawyers, from the firm Clare Locke, have called the allegations "impossible to prove" and "fictitious and utterly baseless."

The NFL has issued a statement indicating they will investigate the matter: "We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter." The Ravens have not commented on the situation as of this writing.

Legal experts cited in the report note that the statute of limitations has expired for potential legal action. However, the NFL could still take action under its personal conduct policy if violations are found during their investigation.

Tucker, 35, who just completed his 13th NFL season with the Ravens, is widely regarded as one of the best kickers in NFL history, holding the record for the highest field goal accuracy rate at 89.1%. He has been with the Ravens since 2012, including their Super Bowl victory in 2013.