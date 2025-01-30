Zachary and Nicole Burgh wanted their wedding to feel like an episode of The Office, and thanks to Miami-based creative agency Pxlworthy, they pulled it off.

The couple's big day featured confessional interviews, awkward camera glances, and even a scripted cold open – it even had some painfully silly jokes, much like we'd hear from the cast of "The Office".

Pxlworthy filmed a TikTok segment of the event, which quickly went viral. The video captured the bride and groom's friends being interviewed in true "Office" style before and after the ceremony.

TikTok fans praised the authenticity, with many saying it "looked like a real episode", and some vowing to steal the idea for themselves.

Zachary and Nicole modeled their wedding after Pam and Jim's Niagara wedding, recreating the famous dance down the aisle to Chris Brown's "Forever". Their attention to detail made the event feel like a scene straight from the show.

To complete the experience, the officiant brought Michael Scott energy, and the bride even delivered a perfectly timed "That's what she said" joke.

Zachary and Nicole's wedding has become a hit among "Office" fans.