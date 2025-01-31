Shemar Moore addressed his breakup with Jesiree Dizon on social media, making it clear that while their romantic relationship has ended, their bond remains strong.

He urged followers to respect his personal life and avoid spreading negativity after the pair's split made headlines late Thursday, January 29.

"When you hear our business on the internet or whatever, it is our business. Now if you get in the comments and you start trashing and being negative, then you ain't a fan of mine. If you really have love for me then be kind. Breaking up ain't easy, if you get into all that negativity then you can basically kiss my a*s. I am looking for joy, calm, peace, love in my life. Back up with the comments," he said in an online video. "Because if you are negative, you are boring."

Moore spoke highly of Dizon, calling her one of the most extraordinary women he has known.

"I spent five years with Jesiree Dizon. She is an amazing woman for so many reasons. Next to my mother — cause my mother was a boss. My mother was it. Best mother that I could ever ask for. Jesiree Dizon, No. 2. She is a phenomenal mother, loving, attentive, caring, smart, nurturing to her son Kaiden, to her daughter Charli, and to our daughter Frankie," Moore added.

"Me and Jesiree love each other and that is not going to change until the day calls my name. She's wonderful in so many ways. Yes, we have our differences, but we gon love each other and we gon love the hell out of our daughter Frankie," he continued.

Reactions from fans were mixed, as some questioned the breakup. @hairbykiya asked, "If she's so great, why didn't you keep her?" Others supported Moore, as @mineablegyol stated, "He wants peace and love, so I agree."

The split may not have come as a surprise to many.

The 54-year-old told PEOPLE that despite Dizon being his "partner in crime," he has no desire to tie the knot with her back in November.

Despite Moore welcoming his first child with Dizon, 41, according to him, the two won't be jumping the broom anytime soon.

"I didn't have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me," Moore told the celeb outlet. "I struggle with, 'Who made that rule?' I asked my mother one time. I'm like, 'If people get married, then what's this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You're the most amazing person in the world but sign this.' So you don't trust the person?"

"To me, it's just like tomorrow's not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I'll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope a*s mama, and I'm going to try to be a dope a*s daddy. And we [are] going to do that until God calls my name."