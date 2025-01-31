Prince Harry is reportedly facing a major risk as he gears up for a security battle in the UK years after he was stripped of his royal security in February 2020, according to a former royal butler.

The Duke of Sussex and his legal team is bracing to revisit a battle regarding his security protection in an effort to request an appeal to the High Court ruling that he should receive a different level of security after stepping down from his royal duties in January 2020.

Former royal butler, Grant Harrold, urged the potential "threat" the Duke faces due to his royal and celebrity status and military history, which render him and his family a target.

Harrold, who worked as a butler for King Charles between 2004 and 2011, is sounding off regarding the risks of the royal's lack of protection and agrees with the prince's concern for himself and his family.

"The threat is huge; there was an assassination attempt on the then Prince Charles in 1994 in Australia, which just highlights the risk. I think Harry is more worried about his wife and his kids and the risk of kidnapping plots, to be honest," the former butler stated.

"The more he does in public as a celebrity, the more he could become a target. So, of course, he is going to take his security more seriously, and this is very important to him," he stated, per Express.

Despite his understandable concern, it seems many feel as though the prince shouldn't have the same level of security due to his decision to willingly leave his royal position in the United Kingdom.

When Prince Harry lost his case in High Court last February, judge Sir Peter Lane found that "there has not been any unlawfulness in reaching the decision" to revise the royal's security, per Express.

"It's important they [members of the Royal Family] are given the right security detail. Breaches do happen. People find ways around it, and there's always that risk, and that's what will always be in the back of Harry's mind," Harrold added. "It's hard to say if they get enough protection."

"Potentially, they are a higher target than the Royal Family because of politics, but again, the royals have had the same security protocols for decades," he concluded, per the British outlet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voluntarily stepped down as senior members of the royal family back in January 2020, before making their official departure in March of that year.

The royals followed through on their separation, known as Megxit — a play on the term Brexit — citing intense media coverage, security concerns, and a desire for independence, in addition to claims Markle was treated unfairly.