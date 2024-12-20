King Charles made a comment in jest that he's "still alive" when asked about his health.

The king, alongside Queen Camilla, attended their final engagement before Christmas. The pair engaged with faith leaders, volunteers, and emergency service members at the Waltham Forest Town Hall in North London on December 20.

Harvinder Rattan, representing the Sikh faith, greeted Charles and Camilla with the warm greeting: "Your Majesty, good morning, how are you?," before asking about Charles' health.

"I'm still alive," the 76-year-old quipped.

His remark comes after news the royal monarch will continue undergoing cancer treatments into the new year.

Following his disclosure of a prostate cancer diagnosis in February, the British monarch has maintained a veil of secrecy around his medical condition in the subsequent months. Yet, during a recent excursion to the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, in May 2024, Charles opted to shed more light on his treatment journey.

While visiting the Museum on May 13, Charles reportedly told British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck — a cancer survivor — how he experienced a loss of taste, although he did not specify whether the effects were temporary, according to the 'Daily Mail.'

Back in November, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported how the queen was battling a chest infection, forcing her to cancel her scheduled appearances.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal," the statement concludes.

The queen will also reportedly miss a reception for Olympic and Paralympic medalists on November 7 at Buckingham Palace, per 'TODAY.'

At the time, doctors advised that Camilla take a short period of rest at home. Per the Palace, it was understood that there was no cause for alarm, as doctors claimed at the time she had a "relatively minor bug," which could have been picked up during her extended travels.