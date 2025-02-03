After two decades away from television, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is set for a return.

Reports indicate that Sarah Michelle Gellar has signed on to reprise her role as Buffy Summers in a new Hulu production. Though labeled a reboot, the upcoming series will actually continue the storyline of the beloved show, which originally aired from 1997 to 2003.

In addition to starring, Gellar will also take on a leadership role as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao has been tapped to direct the pilot. Zhao, known for helming Marvel's Eternals, has a first-look agreement with Searchlight TV and 20th Television, which are spearheading the production.

A longtime fan of the series, Zhao will join Gellar as an executive producer alongside writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who are best recognized for their work on Poker Face.

Several figures from the original Buffy team are also returning in producer roles.

Executive producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, and Kaz Kuzui, all of whom were involved in the original series, are on board.

Music legend Dolly Parton, whose company Sandollar played a role in producing the original show, is also listed as an executive producer for the project.

There has been no official word on whether additional members of the original cast will return, though the possibility remains. Notably, series creator Joss Whedon has no involvement in the new production. Whedon has not been active in Hollywood since 2021, following allegations of misconduct on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Justice League.

Although still in the early stages with only a pilot in development, the prospect of Buffy the Vampire Slayer returning with its original star and an acclaimed filmmaker at the helm has already sparked excitement — and requirements — among fans.

