CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell delivered an emotional farewell as she signed off from her role on CBS Evening News. After five years as anchor and managing editor, O'Donnell stepped down amid significant organizational changes at the network.

Describing her tenure as "the honor of a lifetime," O'Donnell, 51, expressed gratitude for her time at the helm of the long-running evening newscast. Having joined CBS in 2012, she became the face of the evening news broadcast in 2019. Her departure coincides with the restructuring efforts by CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, which recently eliminated 2,000 jobs.

In a touching surprise, Oprah Winfrey led a heartfelt tribute to O'Donnell with a video montage of her career highlights.

"You have so much to be proud of," Winfrey remarked. "Your work as the anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News has not only won awards, but more importantly, has made such a difference and informed our nation." The montage featured moments from O'Donnell's interviews with prominent figures, including Pope Francis, former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Dolly Parton.

Reflecting on her time at CBS, O'Donnell said, "This has been the honor of a lifetime to anchor this legacy broadcast. The CBS Evening News — for good reason — is the longest-running evening newscast in America. And it is powered by the finest journalists in the world. The correspondents, producers, researchers, and crews who work tirelessly to bring you the news every night. That won't change because journalism matters. I know that because I've heard that from so many of you – our viewers. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting us and welcoming hard news with heart into your homes."

O'Donnell had announced her decision to step back in July, months before Paramount Global unveiled cost-cutting measures, including a planned merger with Skydance Media. The network has faced declining viewership, with CBS Evening News averaging 4.6 million viewers in the most recent quarter and struggling in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Although stepping away from her primetime role, O'Donnell will continue contributing to CBS through long-form programs such as 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning. She is succeeded by John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, who will co-host the evening slot.

In her parting words, O'Donnell told viewers, "I will miss you too. So for the final time, that's tonight's CBS Evening News. I owe it all to everyone I work with. Seriously. Love you. Goodnight."