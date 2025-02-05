A Hackney, London, woman who made history winning Deal or No Deal's highest sum in it's reboot's history, has yet to receive a penny from the jackpot.

Nay Nay, who won £75,000 ($93,804.37 is USD) in an episode that aired on Monday, Feb. 3, refused all of the Banker's offers, staying with her original box until the show's conclusion. Her game plan was ultimately successful, as she made off with the box she felt she was "destined" to have.

Host Stephen Mulhern said during the broadcast how the Banker is "absolutely furious, he said what an awful game. He can't believe he's saying this, he said he's hoping the £75,000 is in your box." The Banker made a final offer of £82,700 ($103,456.87 USD) in exchange for Nay Nay's box.

"This is the highest offer we've ever had, so full credit to you," Mulhern said. After declining, Nay Nay's chosen box was opened to reveal the whopping amount she'd take home.

"You are walking away as our highest ever winner," Mulhern declared.

The paralegal spoke with Metro where she described how she has not been paid her winnings — which she has big plans for already. Those plans include treating her grandmother to a luxurious spa day, tithing ten percent to her church, and putting down a deposit on a house.

"All the emotions came back," the paralegal said when asked about watching herself on TV. "I started crying again when I was watching it, just because it's a life-changing amount of money."

She described how her strategy was her "faith. I knew I was going to the end so my main thing is I wanted to ensure that I had fun, which I definitely did."

"I mean, my game was so fun," she added. "I remember screaming, crying, laughing, and it was just amazing."

Despite not receiving her prize winnings from ITV yet, she said, "The experience is more than money can buy. The money is just a bonus."