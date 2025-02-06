Justin Bieber revealed a deep-meaning tattoo in New York City on Wednesday, as speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber continues to grow.

As per DailyMail, the 30-year-old Grammy Award winner stopped by Wall Street Bath, a Russian bathhouse that offers traditional saunas and spa services.

Bieber, who prioritizes his wellness, was seen arriving solo at the facility on Tuesday in a pale yellow sweatshirt with the hood up.

Bieber showed off part of his tattooed chest beneath a partially unzipped sweatshirt.

Justin Bieber spotted in NYC by the paps. 📸 pic.twitter.com/EtmyNhTFxe — popbrains (@popbrains) February 6, 2025

The large piece, which was designed by tattoo artist Bang Bang in 2017, shows angels fighting evil.

The artist has explained to E!News that the ink depicts "the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, yin and yang."

This is particularly concerning to fans of Bieber, who find themselves worried about his mental health and even about the state of his marriage.

Recently, rumors swirled about tension in his marital relationship with his wife.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Quash Divorce Rumors

Despite recent breakup rumors, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seemed clearly still going strong, with the two having stepped out for a romantic dinner in New York City on Feb. 5.

📸| February 5.2025: Justin Bieber with Hailey Bieber Spotted leaving dinner at The Corner Store in New York, NYC#Justinbieber pic.twitter.com/bNGrobrtxw — aleteresa_ (@aleteresa_) February 5, 2025

The happy couple, who only became parents four months ago to their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, also went for a chilled-out night at one of the hardest tables in town, The Corner Store.

Hailey, 28, wore a stylish leather jacket with black kitten heels, while Justin, 30, sported a relaxed layered baggy trench coat, brown beanie, and black pants.

They brought themselves out in public after people speculated about their relationship status last month when Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.

The singer quickly responded, saying that his account had been hacked and reassuring Hailey that things were going well.

Hailey further cemented their connection by sharing a cute little collection of images on her social media. The collection included unguarded photos of Justin sleeping and basic emojis signaling her love.

Since tying the knot in 2018, the Biebers have attracted rumors and headlines about their marriage, frequently in a negative light.

Hailey has also addressed the emotional toll that these rumors take on people, reiterating their happiness as a couple and their lifelong commitment to each other.