Joy Behar, the longtime co-host, has been missing from three straight episodes of ABC's "The View," and now there's an explanation for her sudden disappearance.

Star Jones, the show's former co-host, has been spotted at the Hot Topics table alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin on recent broadcasts.

Goldberg addressed Behar's absence during Wednesday's episode, who told viewers, according to Decider, "Do not try and adjust your television set! Joy is not here today."

Next, she introduced Jones, who she said was one of the original members of the panel as a guest host.

Behar usually takes off Mondays but was a no-show on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Goldberg teased that "she will be back tomorrow, we think," but the mystery remains for viewers.

The show hosted its fair share of guests in the meantime, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, sans Behar at the helm.

Gates also cautioned that more pandemics could be on the way and urged U.S. authorities to be ready for them.

"The pandemic, sadly, was fairly predictable," Gates said. "And it won't be the last pandemic. The next one could be far more severe."

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Reportedly Feuding

Meanwhile, in other news, tensions have reportedly boiled over backstage at ABC's "The View" as co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar spar over a 'nearly identical' dressing room at the daytime talk show's new headquarters in downtown Manhattan.

RadarOnline has been told by what has to be called production insiders that Goldberg and Behar are miffed over having to share a dressing room and bathroom with the other network shows at the high-tech digs.

Stars of the show — which previously broadcast from ABC's Upper West Side digs, where each host had private facilities — have complained about the move.

An insider claimed the atmosphere was tense due to side-eyes and snide remarks exchanged between Goldberg and Behar.

Co-host Tamron Hall has rolled with the changes, even going so far as to joke about sticking Post-its for Goldberg, but these jokes have apparently not landed well with her colleagues.

Reportedly, Goldberg's ire is directed at the fact that she doesn't have the private toilet she used to have. This has allegedly frustrated staff, with whom she has been vocal about her dissatisfaction.

One of the sources said: Whoopi had the biggest dressing room before, complete with a shower and toilet," said one source. "Now, she's upset about having to use a common restroom."

Regardless of the alleged hostility, "The View" remains one of the highest-rated daytime talk shows. But sources say the reconciling co-hosts' antics are "wearing thin" with staff and colleagues.

"The View" airs Monday through Friday on ABC at 11:10 c and can be viewed the next day via streaming on Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.