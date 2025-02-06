Marquise Jackson, the elder son of rapper 50 Cent, recently posted a video on social media delivering a cryptic message that quickly sparked speculation.

Sitting in a room, Jackson looked into the camera and spoke with a serious yet mocking tone.

"I woke up today and I had this overwhelming thought in my head. Something is telling me to tell you or share this message with y'all cause I feel like there's somebody out here or maybe a bunch of people out here that need to hear this and it was like you thought you were special. You really thought you were special. Who told you you were special? You thought you were special," he said before laughing and pointing at the camera.

Jackson's message led many to wonder if he was taking a shot at someone specific or just making a general statement.

Given his history of public friction with his father, some fans speculated it was a veiled jab at 50 Cent. Their strained relationship has played out online for years, with Jackson frequently expressing disappointment in his father's absence and how a possible sit-down with his dad "couldn't actually restore the situation" when speaking with TMZ.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been making headlines for his reaction to the death of Irv Gotti.

The "In da Club" rapper shared an image of himself smoking hookah next to a gravestone engraved with "RIP," captioning the post with, "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL."

"Smoking on __ pack" is a slang catchphrase used to disrespect a person who has died.

The post quickly circulated, with many seeing it as another instance of his long-running feud with Gotti, which dates back to the late '90s.

Social media had a lot to say about Jackson's video.

Many users pointed out how much he resembles his father, with comments like, "Sounding and looking like that father smh," and "He hate that man, but online acting JUST like him. Genes are HILARIOUS." Others focused on the ongoing tension, with one user writing, "They can't get along, they too much alike," while another joked, "How you thought my daddy loved you when he don't even love me??"

Some fans also expressed sympathy, with one commenter stating, "It makes me sad that 50 isn't in his son's life. I don't care what the kid did as a child. He should be the bigger person and make amends."