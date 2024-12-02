Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen recently announced their engagement, and shortly after the news broke, Shameik Moore, Steinfeld's 'Spider-Verse' co-star, caught attention online for his cryptic post.

Moore, who voices Miles Morales in the animated films, shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) that fans speculated was related to his co-star's engagement.

There's still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply. — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) November 29, 2024

"There's still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try," Moore wrote. "Live, learn, apply."

The post immediately sparked trolling from fans, prompting him to respond.

"Also crazy what y[']all decide to engage with when I post," he wrote in a follow-up, later adding, "Y[']all been twisting my words and f**kin wit my name for years now."

Also crazy what yall decide to engage with when I post. — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) November 29, 2024

Fans have drawn attention to the 29-year-old's history of seemingly flirting with Steinfeld during press interviews for the 'Spider-Verse' movies. One user on X even compiled a clip of Moore's moments with Steinfeld, jokingly suggesting he was "shooting his shot."

shameik moore shooting his shot with hailee steinfeld for 30 seconds straight..miles got a crush on gwen even irl pic.twitter.com/K6aTmYw5EX — philfrfr (@pb_hssk) June 2, 2023

Interestingly, fans pointed out that many Spider-Man actors have dated their on-screen love interests in real life. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated during their Spider-Man trilogy, as did Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya remain in a romantic relationship. Moore, however, has not followed this trend.

Steinfeld, 27, and Allen's engagement was officially announced on November 29, 2024, with matching Instagram posts captioned "11•22•2024." The couple has been together since May 2023.

Allen, 28, has led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive 10-2 record this season. They face the Los Angeles Rams on December 8 next.