Angelina Jolie continues to maintain a strong bond with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, decades after their divorce.

The 49-year-old actress recently expressed her appreciation for Miller's unwavering support, particularly in the years following her highly publicized separation from Brad Pitt.

On Wednesday, Jolie graced the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was proudly presented with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master award.

During a discussion with film critic Leonard Maltin, a retrospective of her career was presented, beginning with her 1995 film "Hackers."

This film not only marked one of her early roles but was also where she met and later married Miller in 1996.

According to Daily Mail, as a clip from "Hackers" played, Jolie shared a lighthearted remark about seeing her ex-husband on screen in front of a large audience.

"Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that—I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people," she joked.

She went on to express admiration for their enduring friendship, stating, "I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age, and I'm so happy."

Angelina Jolie Reaparece tras quedar fuera de las nominaciones. En #internationalfilmfestival pic.twitter.com/jNklo6QMmx — EL MUNDO CON DAVID (@davidji65602452) February 7, 2025

Jolie and Miller's Unbreakable Friendship Despite Past Divorces

Jolie and Miller's marriage came to an end in 1999, with their divorce being finalized in the subsequent year, People said.

Despite moving on with their respective lives—Miller marrying actress and model Michele Hicks in 2008 and Jolie later marrying Brad Pitt—the two have remained close friends.

Miller and Hicks divorced in 2018, and in 2021, Jolie was seen visiting Miller's New York City apartment with her son, Knox. It was reported that their sons had formed a close friendship.

Jolie had previously praised Miller in a 2021 interview for his support when she distanced herself from Harvey Weinstein.

She shared how Miller was understanding and helped spread the word about Weinstein's behavior.

Most recently, Miller, who starred in "A Mirror" at London's Trafalgar Theatre, reflected on Jolie's past comments about Weinstein. He expressed his anger over the situation but respected Jolie's decision to take control of it.

He expressed his anger over the situation, expressing a desire to take more action, but ultimately respected Jolie's decision to handle the matter as she saw fit.

Jolie, who recently portrayed opera singer Maria Callas in "Maria," continues to work on upcoming projects, including "Stitches."

Meanwhile, her enduring friendship with Miller is a testament to their mutual respect and support over the years.