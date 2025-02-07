Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Jordon Hudson for over two years.

The 72-year-old former New England Patriots head coach started dating Hudson, 24, in early 2023 after ending his 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday.

Hudson, a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader, is 48 years younger than Belichick.

Per TMZ, the two reportedly first met in February 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida, where Belichick signed her Deductive Logic textbook, writing, "Thanks for giving me a course on logic!"

Their romance became public in June 2024. By December, they attended their first red carpet event together at a gala for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

While in high school, Hudson attended cosmetology school at the New England Hair Academy, balancing her academics with training. She completed her program in 2019, writing on Instagram, "After many trials, tribulations, countless sacrifices and a few last minute trips to Texas, I have found myself to the end of this incredible year of growth."

Hudson was also an accomplished college cheerleader. In 2021, she and her squad won the NCA Collegiate Championship.

She later continued in competitive cheerleading with East Celebrity Elite, taking part in a global championship event in 2024, according to Newsweek.

"I'd like to put out how grateful I am for the sport that kept me anchored through difficult seasons of adolescence and young adulthood," she shared in an Instagram caption.

Belichick and Hudson were seen together multiple times throughout 2023, including outings in New Orleans. Hudson later shared glimpses of their relationship on Instagram, including vacation photos with Belichick.

She has publicly defended their relationship, writing, per TMZ, "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge': yet, somehow everything changed. 4th calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."

The couple made headlines when they dressed up together for Halloween, with Belichick as a fisherman and Hudson as a mermaid.

Their relationship became a punchline at the 2025 NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Host Snoop Dogg joked, "I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember — what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Hudson, born in 2000, appeared to take the joke in stride alongside Belichick, who sat still with a slight grin.