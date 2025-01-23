New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers admitted guilt to one charge of cocaine possession just days before his trial for domestic violence is set to begin.

The trial, scheduled for Thursday, January 23, will address allegations that Peppers strangled and assaulted his on-and-off girlfriend during an incident in October.

The NFL player, who was arrested on the morning of October 5, 2023 — just hours after celebrating his 29th birthday — appeared in a Massachusetts court to enter the plea. Peppers confessed to carrying cocaine at the time of his arrest. Following his guilty plea, the court ordered him to remain drug-free and stay out of trouble for the next four months.

Peppers still faces additional charges stemming from the same incident, including strangulation, assault, and battery. According to the police report, the alleged altercation occurred at 4 a.m. after the alleged victim received a phone call during an intimate moment, which reportedly enraged the NFL star.

Court documents detail that Peppers allegedly demanded the woman leave his apartment, choking her six times and slamming her head against the wall while they were both unclothed. It is further alleged that he pushed her down a flight of stairs and tossed her belongings, including her handbag and phone.

On October 9, just days after the arrest, the NFL placed Peppers on the commissioner's exempt list, barring him from participating in games or practices with the Patriots. His attorney, however, has insisted on Peppers' innocence, claiming, "We have evidence that completely contradicts the alleged victim's story and I expect my client to be fully exonerated." When questioned further, the lawyer confirmed that the evidence includes video footage.

Peppers, who began his professional football career as a first-round pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2017, later played for the New York Giants before joining the Patriots. In July 2024, he signed a lucrative three-year, $30 million contract extension with New England.

The Patriots released a brief statement following the arrest, saying, "We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time."