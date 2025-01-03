Chelsea Handler is heading into her 50th birthday with confidence, clarity and what she calls a "sexual awakening."

The comedian, known for her bold humor and unapologetic lifestyle, says age has brought her a new sense of freedom — and a shift in priorities.

"I am pretty into myself right now," Handler tells Parade in a new interview. "As you age, you become more confident, and I had a lot of confidence to begin with."

She continues, "There is a sexual awakening that happens, where you do not give a s**t about how you look or how you are being seen or the cellulite you have on the backs of your legs. You don't care about any of that."

Handler's openness about her journey isn't new. Over the years, she's spoken about everything from therapy to personal growth.

This milestone birthday, however, feels different for her.

Chelsea Handler Turning 50

"Everyone keeps asking me [how I feel about turning 50], and I feel like they want me to say something like, 'I can't believe I'm 50,'" she says.

"[But] this is awesome. My life is exactly what I hoped it would be — it's more than I hoped it would be."

Handler's journey to self-discovery included therapy, which she started in 2017 after experiencing a panic attack. The introspection helped her come to terms with childhood trauma and understand the need to evolve.

"That anger and that drive, that got me to be really successful," she posits. "But there comes a time in your life where whatever works for you stops working for you."

Part of her growth also involved her relationship with her body and sexuality. Handler says turning 50 has liberated her.

"You free up as a woman," she says. "It is true as you age. ... You are into feeling good and having great sexual experiences."

She's not slowing down professionally, either. With her seventh book, I'll Have What She's Having, set to release on her birthday, Feb. 25, and another year hosting the Critics' Choice Awards, Handler's plate is full.

But she's not looking for external validation anymore. Reflecting on her journey, Handler credits her independence for much of her happiness.

"I get to do what I want, when I want," she proclaims. "I wanted to be a free spirit. And I wanted to have my own ideas."

Handler's outlook is one of empowerment and possibility as she approaches her next chapter. "Anything is really possible when you have conviction and determination," she adds.