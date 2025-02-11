Serena Williams addressed speculation surrounding her Super Bowl LIX Halftime performance in a direct Instagram post.

Sharing her thoughts on appearing alongside Kendrick Lamar during his set, Williams revealed in an Instagram caption on Tuesday, Feb. 11: "When @kendricklamar and team called and was like 'we've been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your Crip Walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.' I'm like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a Super Bowl? (Never) let's do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story."

The caption accompanied a video montage of her preparing to take the stage, practicing her Crip Walk, and getting her hair and makeup done.

The tennis star's performance reignited conversations about her connection to the Crip Walk, a dance move she did after defeating Maria Sharapova in 2012. However, her choice to dance at the Super Bowl drew criticism due to her family's painful history with gang violence.

In 2003, Serena's half-sister, Yetunde Price, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting by a member of the Crips gang in Compton, California. Price, a mother of three at the time of her death, per PEOPLE, who also worked as a personal assistant to her tennis superstar sisters, was only 31 when she was shot while parked in a car with her boyfriend. The shooter, Robert Edward Maxfield, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after two mistrials.

Reflecting on the loss, Williams told PEOPLE in 2004, "She was a wonderful person. We're dealing with it however we can. Some days are better than others."

Maxfield, per the outlet, was released from prison in 2018 after serving 15 years.

Social media users quickly pointed out the link between the dance and Price's death, with one user tweeting, "Serena Williams' sister was killed by a Crip in a drive-by shooting and she had the audacity to Crip Walk during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show... indefensible."

Stephen A. Smith also weighed in on the controversy, criticizing Williams, 43, for her involvement in the Halftime show, particularly since it featured a song dissing her rumored ex, Drake. Smith commented on ESPN's First Take: "If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a*s, 'cause clearly you don't belong with me."

He added: "What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye."

Boosie Badazz also spoke out about Williams' surprise appearance, tweeting how the athlete was "GIVING HEARTBROKEN BY DRAKE VIBES ‼️‼️🤣🤣."

Despite the discourse, William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, is defending his wife, responding directly to Smith's comments with a link to his tweet about the significance of Williams' dance.

He also tweeted how his wife's performance was "bigger than the music."