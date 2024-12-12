Serena Williams is showing off her new svelte figure on social media.

The 43-year-old posted two photos on Instagram Wednesday, December 11, working on a laptop in what appears to be a private jet.

The retired professional tennis player wore a black tank top, covered in a orange and white throw blanket. The second picture featured a blanket-covered Williams eating bread.

"Instagram Vs Reality," she captioned the photos. The comment section of her post, which has since garnered over 118K likes, was filled with remarks about her new appearance.

"Ozempic anyone," one commenter asked, while a second wrote: "OMG... Serena is SKINTEE." A third follower praised the mom of two, writing, "Keep doing you and may your haters choke on their hater-aide," while another asked: "My Queen are you ok? You look very skinny."

"I'm still trying to figure out what was wrong with the original natural you," another fan penned.

In addition to her new figure, Williams has also been called out for allegedly lightening her skin tone, which, according to fans, has appeared much lighter than what they are used to.

In early December, the 23-time Grand Slam women's singles champion posted a video of her and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on TikTok.

The clip, posted to Williams' social media accounts, prompted immediate reactions across platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where users debated possible explanations for what some saw as a lighter complexion.

"I do not bleach my skin. There is a thing called sunlight and in that sunlight you get different colors," Williams said, slamming skin-bleaching accusations. The Compton native also explained that she had been wearing stage makeup in the video she originally shared.

In that video, she pointed out, she had just volunteered to help out kids backstage at one of their performances, so it made sense that her skin might look a different color.

She unapologetically stated: "I am a dark Black woman and I love who I am and love how I look."

Williams also revealed that she had a cyst removed from her neck, undergoing surgery to remove a benign branchial cyst from her neck in an October 2024 TikTok. The cyst — which had grown to the size of a small grapefruit — was successfully removed before Williams assured fans that she is recovering well.

The athlete shared the medical news with her followers and fans through a social media post.

@serena Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc got a mri and was told I have a brachial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want. So I did not get it but it kept growing. I decided to get more test and 3 test and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak. So this is me removing it. I am feelimg so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #fyp #foryourpage #serenawilliams #mom ♬ original sound - Serenawilliams

She wrote in the caption: "I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I'm healthy."