Despite being thousands of miles away in Australia, Drake's crew couldn't avoid tuning in to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime show.

A short clip circulating online shows reported members of Drake's entourage watching Lamar's performance on a widescreen TV, seemingly in a hotel lobby.

The video features OVO Chubbs and Canadian rapper Preme intently watching the show.

The moment is laced with irony, as Lamar used the Super Bowl stage to deliver subtle, and not so subtle, jabs at Drake.

Drake's OVO crew in Australia watching Kendrick's Superbowl halftime show performance yesterday

For now, Drake, 38, has remained silent on Lamar's Halftime performance, though he did make a bold statement during his Melbourne concert on Monday, February 10.

While performing "Knife Talk," Drake altered the lyrics to address his ongoing feud with Lamar. Instead of the original line, "Beef is live, spoiler alert, this [man] dies," Drake rapped, "Beef is live, spoiler alert: I never died."

Lamar, during his performance at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, did not hold back in reigniting tensions with Drake. Halfway through his set, Lamar teased, "I want to perform their favorite song... but you know they love to sue," a thinly veiled reference to Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the song "Not Like Us."

During his rendition of the track, Lamar censored the controversial "certified p*d*phile" line but smirked knowingly into the camera as he rapped: "Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any [...] that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him."

"Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died"



— Drake in Melbourne 🦉 pic.twitter.com/8XTLvjqrp7 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 10, 2025

Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, also tuned into Lamar's performance.

She tweeted, after publicly standing up for her father who was snubbed from performing in his hometown of New Orleans, "Ha," seemingly shading Lamar.