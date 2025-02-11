Suge Knight recently opened up about an explosive moment between 2Pac and Snoop Dogg following the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. Knight shared that tensions flared after Snoop appeared on Hot 97 and made comments that deeply upset 2Pac. During the interview, Snoop expressed that he would collaborate with Biggie and Diddy, calling them friends, which enraged 2Pac, who felt betrayed.

Suge Knight says Snoop Dogg ran after being punched in the face by 2Pac.



Suge Knight reveals that 2Pac felt extremely angry when Snoop Dogg appeared on Hot 97 after the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards and claimed that Biggie and Diddy were his friends.



According to Suge Knight,... pic.twitter.com/mpwBjY3MUQ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 11, 2025

According to Knight, the situation escalated back at their hotel. "Fast-forward, we're back at the hotel, and everybody got their rooms," Knight recounted. "I have a special room, and the only person who knew the room number was Pac. I'm in there, I got some company— few women. Someone banging on the door. I got my boxers on, open the door, Pac runs in my room, and I'm like, 'Man, what's up?' He's like, 'Man, you got a radio?' And he's all pumped up."

Knight described how 2Pac turned on the radio and started listening to Snoop's interview. "Pac was so mad," Knight explained. "He said, 'I always ride with those dudes. I put everybody on my album, and for this fool to go up there on the radio and say "f**k me" and ride with them? It's on.'"

Later that night, the tension reached a boiling point. Knight detailed what happened next: "We got downstairs, Pac took off on Snoop. Pac ran up on him, did what he did, and Snoop ran. Pac ran behind him. I stopped it. I said, 'We ain't finna be doing all this in New York, making us all look like idiots. We'll have this conversation when we get to the house.'"

Knight emphasized that both artists were more than just collaborators— they were like family to him. However, the moment underscored the growing friction within Death Row Records and the larger East Coast-West Coast rivalry.