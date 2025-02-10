Donald Trump allegedly had a hand in Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes avoiding each other at Super Bowl LIX.

Swift and Mahomes attended the Caesars Superdome, where they watched the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the two did not sit next to each other during the game, which is notable considering their normal routine is to sit together.

According to sources speaking to DailyMail, Mahomes was advised not to go anywhere near Swift for fear of what Trump would say to him, as the U.S. president was also in attendance.

"Brittany kept her distance from Taylor because of Trump attending the game," an insider stated. "She was instructed to do so."

Both women struggled at times during the event. When Swift's image appeared on the stadium screens, she was booed, and Mahomes was blasted for an Instagram post posted at the same time as the Chiefs' lackluster performance.

In addition, both have been involved in political discussions. This isn't the first time Mahomes has stirred the pot with liberals, though, as he previously liked a social media post about Trump.

On the other hand, politically outspoken Swift backed Kamala Harris in her bid for president.

APresidentChiefs were defeated, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift... She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

The source told DailyMail that it may have been a wise decision as Taylor appeared baffled after the crowd booed loudly when she was shown on the stadium screens.

The source added, "That could have been a PR nightmare if the two were seated together when Taylor was booed. And everyone was forewarned that Trump would likely reference Taylor in one way or another and he did."

The source continued, " Given Trump's attendance and his past remarks about Taylor, it was in both of their best interests that the two did not sit next to each other."

Read more: Donald Trump Mocks Taylor Swift After Getting Boos While He Receives Cheers At Super Bowl LIX

Donald Trump Attacks Taylor Swift

It is not the first time the President had presented the hitmaker, famously hitting back with "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" when she backed former Vice President Kamala Harris last year.

Trump: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT"



The guy is running to be President of the United States. Let that sink in. #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/1XHNsuQO0S — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) September 16, 2024

At the time, DailyMail said that the alleged attack reportedly "deeply bothered" Brittany and led the mother-of-three to question her support of Trump.

Another source detailed to the outlet how so many people in Brittany's circle felt that Trump could use these events to take a "cheap shot" at her friend.

"Friends feel Trump uses Brittany and her husband Patrick to get to Taylor," the unnamed source dished.

They added: "Although Brittany never vocally supported Trump, he is convinced by her actions and by the outspoken support of her family that she is very much a supporter. She has never denied it either."

The insider continued explaining why Brittany has been keeping her distance from Taylor more publicly: "Brittany is a pawn in Trump's game to get into her circle. Trump is well aware of their friendship, and he is very divisive."

The source continued, "Anyway he can take a cheap shot at Taylor, he will. This is likely why Brittany kept her distance."