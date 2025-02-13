Gillie Da Kid is claiming that police informed him 17-year-old basketball player Noah Scurry was responsible for the murder of his son, Devin Spady, also known as YNG Cheese.

Gillie made his comments during his appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe in an interview published on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Scurry was fatally shot before authorities could arrest him in connection with the case, per the podcaster.

Scurry, a promising young athlete, was gunned down on January 14, 2025, while walking with his mother in Philadelphia. He suffered 17 gunshot wounds, per NBC 10. Law enforcement linked Scurry to the July 2023 murder of Spady, who was 25 years old at the time of his death. However, Scurry's killing prevented his formal arrest.

"The only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered," Gillie revealed during a conversation with Sharpe. "That's who killed my son... Yeah, the 17-year-old basketball player that just got shot 17 times, that's who killed my son."

Gillie, whose real name is Nasir Fard, explained that authorities had planned to apprehend Scurry for his son's murder.

"The kid had just got shot 17 times — he was walking with his mom and got murdered. Then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first," the 41-year-old said. The slain basketball hopeful was also a drill rapper named JokerOTV.

"These kids are influenced by all the wrong things. ... These kids actually think that you can't make it as a rapper unless you k*lled somebody. This is the mindset" - @gilliedakid pic.twitter.com/1PTuRXeGoq — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 12, 2025

Gillie referred to Scurry's death as a form of "divine justice," stating, "He had to deal with God, that's how I look at it."

Law enforcement has yet to publicly confirm Scurry's involvement in Spady's killing. Both cases remain under investigation.

Gillie, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native, is known for his contributions to the rap group Major Figgas and his alleged ghostwriting for Lil Wayne. He co-hosts the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he frequently speaks out against the gun violence plaguing Philadelphia. The rapper has been particularly vocal following the tragic loss of his son.

He told Sharpe: "It wasn't for my son. Those blocks are beefing. My son just happened to pull up, [he was] out there [for] five minutes. They come to shoot the block up. My son's not from that block; he just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."