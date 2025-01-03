Shannon Sharpe didn't pull any punches during his recent 'Club Shay Shay' interview with streaming star Kai Cenat, addressing some rumors about the content creator's personal hygiene.

The conversation stemmed from a series of comments made by various celebrities about Cenat's streaming environment.

The former NFL star-turned-media personality brought up comedian Druski's previous remarks claiming Cenat's bedroom "smells like spoiled milk" and alleged issues with bed bugs.

Cenat quickly dismissed these claims as baseless, defending his living space: "My bedroom is the best-smelling room you could ever be in," and emphasized the meticulous maintenance of his space, including "the cleanest carpet."

When Sharpe mentioned similar comments from musicians SZA and Lizzo, Cenat had some comments on that as well, explaining their remarks were related to a specific streaming incident with IShowSpeed in August.

The discussion evolved into a lighthearted debate about proper shower routines, with Sharpe advocating for his "two-rag system," which means he uses separate washcloths for his face and lower body. Cenat defended his own approach, detailing his use of hands for facial cleansing and a post-shower skincare routine, though Sharpe called his practices "suspect."

Beyond his beef with Cenat, Sharpe hinted at another bombshell interview with a popular comedian. During a November episode of Nightcap with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Sharpe hinted at a second Katt Williams interview.

"There's a chance you'll be hearing some big surprises very soon," Sharpe told Ochocinco, who recently broke up from his fiancée Sharelle Rosado, adding mysteriously, "I'll say this: he's been working on new material... January 3rd, 2025, is just around the corner. That's all I'll say for now."