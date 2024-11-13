After Meek Mill distanced himself away from Sean "Diddy" Combs in a recent video with a fan, Diddy's son Justin Combs has responded.

Meek Mill appeared to be in the streets of New York City when a fan approached him recording on his phone, prompting the Philly native to use the opportunity to further separate himself from disgraced musician.

The "Dreams and Nightmares" emcee— real name Robert Rihmeek Williams— was spotted wearing a black snapback, a textured bomber jacket, a black tee, and blue jeans, alongside the fan who appeared to be happy to catch the rapper by surprise.

"We outside," the fan teased the viewers in the video.

"You already know how we playing out [here], this real life," Mill, 37, said to the camera. "Yeah, no Diddy gang Meek Milly in real life, don't ever disrespect me, you heard?" the rapper stated.

The "Ima Boss" rapper popped his collar one time before turning around and heading towards the back of his vehicle — which appears to be the same two-tone Mercedes Maybach he flaunted alongside Gillie Da' Kid months back.

Justin hopped in the comment section of 'The Shade Room' video, writing, "Smh" with a face palm emoji.

Fans don't forget a thing on the internet, as it seems they simply aren't buying the musician's sudden anti-Diddy rhetoric, with one asking: "Ok but wasn't you just daddy's baby?? Oooh Ok!!"

"Dont back track now meek.. you let that grown man call you 'daddy' multiple times," another fan poked. "How you turn on yo man that quick? He only been locked up for 2 or 3 months! Sheesh!!" a third asked. "Lmfaooooooo the way he mentions diddy is wild," another teased regarding the fact that nobody even asked.

'ENSTARZ' reported when Meek Mill posted a cryptic tweet following Diddy's arrest in September, essentially letting fans know he's staying out of the way. "In other news.... I bought a farm the other day," he stated simply via Twitter, now X, one day after Diddy, 55, was arrested.

In other news…. I bought a farm the other day — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 18, 2024

Fans claim his attempt to stay out of the mess comes after Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, where Rod alleged that Diddy, had an intimate relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."