Jagged Edge recently opened up about a notable incident that occurred while they were touring with Destiny's Child.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, the members of Jagged Edge recounted the confrontation involving Beyoncé's father and former Destiny's Child manager, Mathew Knowles.

The group explained that the tension began when LeToya Luckett's mother wanted to join them on the tour bus due to conflicts with "the crew."

"When it happened, somebody said to us, 'Yall gonna be talking about this forever,' and they was d*mn right!" Brandon Casey began. "Basically we was on tour with Destiny's Child and at that time Mathew was our manager and we were sharing a tour bus."

"It's well documented that LeToya has had different issues with the crew. This particular night LeToya's mom was on the road. [...] Ms. Pam had issues with the crew, so Mathew called, even though he wasn't in the city, he called the road manager and said, 'Ms. Pam ain't getting on that bus," Brandon recalled. "And we said, 'Well, we ain't leaving her out in the middle of Louisiana somewhere 2, 3 in the morning, so she is getting on the bus.' That dude had the police called on us, had us removed, and said, 'We all got to get off the bus!"

"We just felt like whatever the issue is, it can't be that serious to leave someone out here, and you're not even here," Brandon said. "And it was someone's mom," Richard Wingo added. "We did what was right."

"We're from the south, so we're momma's boys," group member Kyle Norman said. "We felt like we had an obligation."

"We wanted to whoop Mathew's a*s! If we catch you by the bathroom one of these concerts, we [were] gone wear yo a*s out! So shoutout to Mathew for not going by that bathroom," Kyle added as the group laughed.

In a related story, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to commend the Recording Academy for highlighting Black excellence during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Sharing a post that noted Black artists won all three major categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, for the first time in 33 years — Knowles celebrated the recognition of Black talent amid politically turbulent times.

She applauded the Academy for its "courage and integrity" in honoring artists like Beyoncé, who won her first Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter, and Kendrick Lamar, who earned Record and Song of the Year for "Not Like Us." Knowles acknowledged the historical significance of the moment, describing it as happening "at the right time."