The New York Jets tried to send off Aaron Rodgers with a heartfelt farewell, but the internet had other plans. Their tribute post quickly turned into a meme-fest, with fans using jokes and GIFs to mock Rodgers' short-lived tenure.

"For everything you've given us the past two years, thank you 8." the Jets posted on X Thursday.

It didn't take long for users to flood the replies with jokes, memes, and responses mocking the tribute.

"Everything you've given us," one user wrote alongside an image of an empty scroll.

Those two years of Aaron Rodgers had Jets fans like pic.twitter.com/ds8k1F53mP — NFLComedySkits (@NFLComedySkits) February 13, 2025

Others joined in, sharing GIFs of sarcastic laughter, empty store shelves to sum up Rodgers' brief, injury-ridden time with the team.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, was acquired by the Jets from the Green Bay Packers back in April 2023 with hopes of leveling up the franchise. However, his season ended just four snaps into his debut when he tore his Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Despite an ambitious rehab attempt, he didn't return to the field until the following season.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets. His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement, and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next." team chairman Woody Johnson said.

Rodgers now faces an uncertain future. At 41, his options are limited as teams in need of a quarterback aren't the ones he'd want to play for, and those he'd consider already have their guy. Without a perfect landing spot, retirement could be his most realistic path forward.