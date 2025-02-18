Grant Ellis, the 31-year-old day trader and current star of "The Bachelor" season 29 has been navigating a tumultuous journey filled with emotional ups and downs.

In the February 17 episode, Grant took his remaining suitors to Madrid, where he hoped to foster romantic and emotional connections.

The episode kicked off with a one-on-one date with Dina, where Grant expressed a desire to see if she could "let down some walls" and enjoy herself.

According to People, the couple spent a day exploring the city, playing soccer with children, and sharing intimate moments, including writing their wishes on a "wall of wishes." Grant admired Dina's ability to open him up to a "50-50" partnership.

They connected further over dinner, where Dina admitted she had been "a little bit of an ice queen" in past relationships. After a heart-to-heart, Grant offered her a rose, confirming that he saw potential in their future together.

However, the drama soon followed during the group date. The women competed in a mechanical bull-riding contest, and tensions rose when Juliana confronted Carolina, one of the suitors, about her unclear intentions.

Carolina had expressed doubts about Grant, causing Juliana to question her sincerity. Grant later addressed the situation and was "confused" by Carolina's behavior.

He pulled Carolina aside to discuss the issue, but after hearing her side, he told the group that her actions were "emotionally taxing." He added, "I have some thinking to do," before deciding not to give her a rose that night.

Grant Ellis Calls 'The Bachelor' 'Emotionally Taxing' After 1 Woman Does Something 'So Judgmental' and 'Not Mature': 'It Hurts Me' https://t.co/Pj3yyt0Pxv — People (@people) February 18, 2025

Grant Ellis Struggles With Pressure as the Second Black Lead on The Bachelor

Later, Grant also had an emotional moment with Rose, who revealed that Carolina's behavior had "set me back."

This caused Rose to walk off, declaring that she wanted to go home. Grant respected her decision but made it clear that it was painful.

As the evening progressed, he gave roses to Litia, Juliana, Alexe, Zoe, and Carolina and sent Natalie and Parisa home.

Grant, who had previously appeared on Jenn Tran's season of "The Bachelorette," is now confronting the pressure of being the second Black lead in the show's history.

While reflecting on his experiences, he admitted the emotional weight of being a public figure in the dating world.

As a Black lead, he constantly felt the need to be a positive example, but he did his best to focus on what was within his control. "You have a lot of eyes watching, and you have to be really cautious," he said.

Despite the drama, Grant's journey continues to evolve. Fans have been curious about his connection with certain women, especially following the group date and his uncertain feelings. "Love doesn't have a timeline," he mused in the trailer for upcoming episodes, HuffPost said.

He added, "With some people, it could be two weeks, two months, or two days." Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how this emotionally charged season unfolds, especially as Grant faces the dilemma of choosing between two women he feels deeply for.