Meet 'The Bachelor's' new leading man!

ABC announced their new bachelor, 30-year-old Grant Ellis on Monday. The former contestant from the current season of 'The Bachelorette' is looking for love in the series' 29th season.

Ellis, a former pro basketball player is "eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections."

According to an ABC press release, the New Jersey day trader wants to find a partner who shares his values of "loyalty, humor, and a deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures."

"A self-proclaimed mama's boy, Ellis' infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters," the press release added. "The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he's not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights."

Ellis was an Iona College student athlete, according to 'Business Insider.' The Houston based bachelor also played professional basketball overseas in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

The news was announced after a new 'Bachelorette' episode Monday featuring Jenn Tran, a series Ellis was eliminated from in the sixth week.

"Tran's season is averaging 2.38 million same-day viewers, up about 15 percent from the same time last year," the press release reported.

Ellis is the second Black bachelor in the series franchise.

Matt James was the first Black bachelor in June 2020. James' season, the series' 25th, concluded with the marathon runner choosing 24-year-old graphic designer Rachael Kirkconnell. They are reportedly still together.

'The Bachelor' is expected to air on ABC in January 2025.