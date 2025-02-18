Aaron Pierre was caught off guard upon learning that Jennifer Hudson had to disable the comments on his viral 'Spirit Tunnel' clip, citing that it was "too hot for y'all to handle."

"Did she?" Pierre reacted with surprise when informed of Hudson's decision in a new interview with People. 'The Mufasa: The Lion King' actor, 30, admitted, "Well, that's the first time I've heard that and I don't know what to say," laughing as he took in the unexpected news at the American Black Film Festival Honors, where he was receiving the Rising Star Award.

Despite the overwhelming reaction, Pierre embraced the attention. "And I really believe it's all very joyful," he shared. "I receive that and I'm grateful for that. You know, it's a special thing. So, thank you."

The Spirit Tunnel, a signature Jennifer Hudson Show segment, allows guests to make an entrance while staff members cheer them on with claps, chants, and dance moves. Many celebrity walks have gone viral, but Pierre's was the first to generate such intense fan responses that comments had to be shut down.

In the clip, Pierre swayed in rhythm with the crowd's cheers, high-fived staff, and flashed a bright smile before turning back at the end to say, "Thank you!"

Hudson later acknowledged his impact, saying, "He took over. His Spirit Tunnel was the first time we actually had to turn off the comments on our social media." She added, "This is a happy place y'all, because it turns out he was too hot for all y'all to handle."

Pierre's charm has also drawn attention elsewhere, including a flirty exchange with Kelly Clarkson, where she described his eyes as "mesmerizing." His undeniable charisma continues to dominate conversations, proving he's a star on the rise.