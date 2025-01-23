Aaron Pierre charmed fans once again during Paris Fashion Week when he attended Pharrell Williams' Fall 2025 Louis Vuitton menswear show on Tuesday evening.

The rising star, known for his role as Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King prequel, caught attention for his genuine reaction to being recognized in the crowd.

In a TikTok video that has quickly gone viral, a fan can be heard calling out, "Aaron Pierre, that's Mufasa!" as the actor walked toward the venue.

The reference, a nod to Pierre's unforgettable "spirit tunnel" entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month, clearly delighted the actor. See below.

Pierre, dressed sharply in a tailored ensemble, stopped to acknowledge the fan with a wave and his signature, megawatt smile.

He responded warmly, saying, "Have a good evening," in a way that perfectly captured his approachable personality.

The moment, though brief, has drawn widespread attention online, with fans praising Pierre's grace under the spotlight.

"Aaron - Pierre - That's Mufasa!"

The "That's Mufasa!" moment is a callback to Pierre's now-famous Jennifer Hudson spirit tunnel entrance, where he captivated viewers with a combination of humility and showmanship.

That clip, featuring Pierre embracing the hype of the spirited crew, has already racked up millions of views. See it below.

The interaction at Paris Fashion Week adds to his growing reputation for being not only talented but also refreshingly down-to-earth.

Aaron Pierre's Jennifer Hudson Controversy

Shortly after his Jennifer Hudson Show appearance, in a somewhat unexpected move, the show took drastic steps to moderate viewer engagement on his "spirit tunnel" clip. Strangely, the show disabled comments on the show's official TikTok and Instagram posts of him, thought it could be an effort to stop the X-rated comments that flooded the posts.

Pierre's "Spirit Tunnel" TikTok has amassed millions and millions of views — now with no comments. His Instagram post of the same video has over 1.5 million views.

Remarks like "it looks heavy" initially flew around the comments section, as well as other adult-oriented content, though the post no longer allows others to comment on it.