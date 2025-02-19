Anthony Edwards is under fire for a remark many fans deemed disrespectful after he told Barack Obama to "stand down" in reference to his basketball skills.

Edwards went viral for his bold response to the former president during Netflix's Court of Gold series. Per the show's logline, the series allows fans to, "Go behind the scenes with the top medal contenders in men's basketball as they battle for gold and glory at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris."

In one clip, Obama is seen talking to the Minnesota Timberwolves' shooting guard and Philadelphia 76ers' baller Joel Embiid. Obama asked Embiid in jest, "What do you think about this young guy [Edwards]? He can hoop a little bit, huh?" Embiid replied, "Just a little bit," with a smile.

But Edwards, 23, interjected, "Nah, y'all better stand down. I'm the truth."

The Shade Room posted the clip on Wednesday, February 19, and fans were not happy with Edwards' disposition.

"It's the tone and the way he's talking that's disrespectful," one follower wrote. "His maturity level is extremely low," another darted, while a third penned: "DONT TALK TO MY PRESIDENT LIKE DAT."

Another follower wrote, "He definitely can tell when somebody didn't grow up with the father in the house," while a fifth viewer wrote, "Some folks need to learn that sometimes it ain't what you say it's how you say it!"

Anthony Edwards act the same in any room 😂😭😭😭 his confidence thru the roof… even Barack Obama was surprised pic.twitter.com/UIBz3ILfvV — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) February 18, 2025

"The way y'all talk to your elders scares me," another wrote, while one social media user slammed Edwards and, "The younger generation [who] doesn't know how to speak and address adults. It starts at home first."

Edwards also made headlines in early February after he allegedly told Ayesha Howard to get an abortion after she told him she was pregnant with his baby.

Howard, who also shares a child with rapper Lil Baby, filed for paternity and child support in California, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

In Touch Weekly reports, according to documents, the pair "spent time together in various cities while he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and during his off-season. In January 2024, [Howard] discovered that [she] was pregnant with his child." Howard alleged Edwards blocked her on all platforms "and made it clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child. His exact words were that our daughter would be a 'fatherless child.' "

Howard says Edwards was determined to be her daughter's biological father, per court documents, and that Edwards' indifferent behavior "is part of a disturbing pattern of neglect and irresponsibility." She also claimed the Atlanta, Georgia, native has "fathered multiple children with different women in a short period of time and has been involved in serious scandals."

Edwards averages 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 44% shooting from the field, per NBA.com's stats. Timberwolves are 7th in the NBA Western Conference with a 31-25 record.

Netflix's Court of Gold is available for streaming now.