Tamera Mowry's Husband Adam Housley Slams Food Stamp Recipients Who Buy 'Crap Food' in Charged Tweet
Tamera Mowry's husband Adam Housley is under fire for a charged tweet about some food stamp recipients.
Housley, who has been married to the Sister, Sister actress since May 2011, took to X to share his feelings about the Trump administration possibily banning the purchase of junk food with food stamps.
"As a kid who grew up in neighborhood grocery stores since I was 5, I can't tell you how many times I saw people come in and buy crap food for their kids with food stamps, then open the wallet and use cash for liquor, beer, wine and cigarettes," he began in a social media post on Tuesday, February 18. "Then there were those who would repeatedly buy a lemon or lime, get the change, walk out the door throw them away and do it again. Until they had enough change to buy cigarettes or alcohol."
He ended his rant with how those instances affected him when he was younger.
"As a kid it pissed me off because there are some people who could really use the help and then there are these others working the system," he wrote.
Housley's tweet quickly went viral, as many followers replied to his post with condemnation.
One user, who called Housley, 53, a "liar," shared a screenshot from an unidentified website, where the text revealed how he was "born and raised in wine country, growing up with a vineyard in his front yard."
Others responded with gifs of his wife.
According to the Associated Press, Trump's administration is pushing to ban the purchase of sugary drinks, candy, and junk food with food stamps.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who on February 13, 2025, was appointed the United States secretary of health and human services, is in favor of the change for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, per the outlet.
"The one place that I would say that we need to really change policy is the SNAP program and food stamps and in school lunches," Kennedy told Fox News in February. "There, the federal government in many cases is paying for it. And we shouldn't be subsidizing people to eat poison."
The federal Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 says food stamps can be used for "any food or food product intended for human consumption," with the exception of hot foods, tobacco, and alcohol.