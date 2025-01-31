James Charles is being dragged across social media by fans after making "disgusting" remarks regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s voice during a confirmation hearing from Capitol Hill.

The politician was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called spasmodic dysphonia back in 1996 in his early 40's, which rendered his voice dry, shaky, response and chronic vocal tremor.

Charles commented publicly on RFK Jr. 's condition on TikTok, asking "how many cigarettes" the politician smokes before mocking his position as a leader and potential secretary of health in a now-deleted video.

Needless to say, Charles has since deleted the video — but not before fans could capture the footage and drag him regarding his offensive commentary.

"No offense, but why does RFK sound like that?" Charles asked his TikTok following of over 40 million in a video he captioned: "This impression actually hurt."

"How many packs of cigarettes a day do you have to smoke to even get to that level of throat pain," he continued. "You're trying to convince us that he's going to be Secretary of Health? Doesn't seem very healthy to me."

This is absolutely disgusting. James Charles should go back to preying on underage boys and hocking cheap makeup. Mocking RFK’s spasmodic dysphonia is gross. The left preaches about tolerance, but I guess it’s the rules for thee, not for me. pic.twitter.com/2S0B5DW0hS — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) January 31, 2025

Charles proceeded to add an offensive impersonation of the politician's vocal spasms, repeatedly pretending to choke over words in a babbling fashion. "Spit it out, grandpa!" Charles exclaimed.

"Are you good?!" he asked angrily. "Jesus f****** Christ."

Critics condemned the influencer who made "disgusting" comments about he politician, and even brought up previous claims against him involving alleged "pedo" behavior.

"This is absolutely disgusting," one fan on X commented in a repost. "James Charles should go back to preying on underage boys and hocking cheap makeup. Mocking RFK's spasmodic dysphonia is gross. The left preaches about tolerance, but I guess it's the rules for thee, not for me."

"No offense, James Charles, but why do you look like that?" one fan shot back. "It says something about every single person who supports him knowing he is a pedo," a second fan alleged. "Disgusting! This from the party of inclusion," a third poked. "Why does james charles dm minors. the world may never know," a fourth speculated.

James Charles gets owned for making fun of the way RFK talks. pic.twitter.com/X8qJLBrpmg — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) January 30, 2025

Another repost of the offensive rant reached a whopping 1.8 million views, as a fan on X stated that fans "owned" Charles after making such an offensive video.

James Charles was disgraced in the public eye after the beauty influencer was exposed after sending explicit messages to a young boy over the internet, rendering him temporarily demonetized on YouTube, per BBC.

Fans have been dragging the beauty-lover ever since, as one creator on YouTube created a video of Charles apologizing — except every time the creator hears what he deems "a lie" the speed of the video increases — causing comical eruption in the comment section.

James Charles is a makeup artist and beauty influencer from Bethlehem, New York, who gained a substantial following after working as a local makeup artist. Charles, 25, has done makeup for Katy Perry and has done collabs with Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.